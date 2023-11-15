Linda Robson opens up about split from husband of 33 years

Linda Robson has been 'keeping busy' by spending time with her family as she deals with the aftermath of her split from her husband of 33 years, Mark Dunford. The Loose Women panellist, 65, confirmed this week in an interview with Women magazine that she and Mark had gone their separate ways. Linda reassured her fans that she is 'feeling fine' after the break-up and has been surrounded by support from her family and friends. She said: 'I've got my family and my kids around me.

And I'm going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I'm keeping busy. I feel fine. I'm just going away on trips all the time.' Following the news of her split, Linda spent time with her granddaughters Betsy and Lila, as she posted a picture of them to her Instagram Storie

