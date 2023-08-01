EU Considers Tougher Sanctions on Russian Oil Exports

As the European Union is considering ways to toughen up the sanction enforcement on Russia’s oil exports, Denmark could be asked to stop and check paperwork for oil tankers carrying Russian crude through the Danish straits. The EU is currently mulling over ways to enforce stricter checks on the shipments of Russian crude oil, almost all of which is now trading above the $60 per barrel price cap set by the G7 and the EU at the end of last year.
Under the price cap mechanism, Russian crude oil shipments to third countries are allowed to use Western insurance and financing only if cargoes are sold at or below the $60-a-barrel ceiling. The measure took effect at the end of 2022 when the EU imposed an embargo on imports of Russian crude oil. “Almost None” Of Russia’s Oil Is Sold Below The Price Cap In recent weeks, U.S. and EU officials have grown increasingly concerned that Russia is selling nearly all of its crude above the price ca
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
MOTORSPORT: European Le Mans Images - Photo Galleries from European Le Mans racesView our high-res photo galleries for European Le Mans. Drivers, teams, cars and constructors from the world's top motorsports in high definition
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
Source: LBC | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: FT | Read more »
Source: SunScotNational | Read more »