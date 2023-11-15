Actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales celebrate 60 years of marriage in emotional interview

BBC Breakfast viewers were deeply moved by a heartwarming exchange between actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales as they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Prunella, who has symptoms of vascular dementia, thanked her husband for sticking with her, to which he replied that they have done well together. Viewers described the moment as heartbreaking.

