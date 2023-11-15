Budget-Friendly Fashion and Beauty Buys for Secret Santa Gift-Giving

Get into the festive spirit with these budget-friendly fashion and beauty buys, perfect for quality Secret Santa gift-giving without breaking the bank this Christmas. Christmas is fast approaching, meaning the hunt to find the perfect presents is in full swing. Whether you're looking for fashion, make-up, homeware or even festive food, this year it's especially important to find those high-quality gifts without spending too much money.

Here, the OK! Style team has searched high and low to find a selection of thoughtful and unique gifts that are perfect for giving as a Secret Santa gift or a stocking filler. Even better, each comes in at a very affordable price of £5 or below. From whimsical home items to cosy essentials, we've rounded up the 12 best gifts at £5 to shop if you're on a budget. Give the gift of savings this Christmas with this beautifully painted money jar from B&M. These Uniqlo socks are a thoughtful and practical stocking filler, not to mention they're also a Christmas stocking classic

