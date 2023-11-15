2:22 A Ghost Story Comes to Belfast's Grand Opera House

Grabbing headlines with its conveyor belt of big names being cast, 2:22 A Ghost Story has certainly intrigued me over the last few years. So when I heard the award-winning play was coming to Belfast's Grand Opera House, with an equally impressive cast, I knew I had to see for myself what all the fuss was about.

To be honest, the main thing I knew about the play was the big names that have taken on the roles over the years, such as Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Matt Willis, Laura Whitmore, Jaime Winstone, Sophia Bush, and of course Girls Aloud star Cheryl. READ MORE: I tried Botox for the first time and was surprised by the procedure and results READ MORE: We travelled with just hand luggage on Ryanair and were pleasantly surprised Luckily for me, not knowing what to expect made the experience even more thrilling. The cast in Belfast includes former Eastenders star Louisa Lytton as Jenny with It's a Sin actor Nathaniel Curtis playing her husband Sam. The pair are navigating their first year of parenthood while renovating their new hom

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: The Wolfe Tones to retire following Belfast show next yearThe band announced on Monday that their 60th anniversary concerts would be their last

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: NI version of Father Ted created by Belfast director for new web seriesPastor Ed is a three-parter with the first episode airing later this month

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Belfast writer creates Northern Irish version of Father Ted for new web seriesA Belfast writer and director has created a Northern Irish version of Father Ted for a new web series. Pastor Ed reimagines the popular comedy series and turns it on its head, focusing on two protestant ministers, Ed and his sidekick Dennis, who are also members of the Orange Order, as they navigate modern-day Northern Ireland. The web series, which will air on YouTube, consists of three episodes that have all taken inspiration from the classic Channel 4 comedy. It is the brainchild of 22-year-old Sean McConville, who is from Belfast and said his upbringing with a mixed background comes through in his writing. For each episode of the show, he focuses on a specific issue in contemporary Northern Ireland, in the light-hearted way we would expect from Father Ted.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Belfast Council Proposes Restrictions on Vape Sales Belfast Council has responded to a UK wide consultation on vaping by proposing vapes should only be sold from behind the counter and with “unattractive" flavours. The council aims to strengthen legislation and enforcement regarding vape sales, including a potential ban on disposable vapes.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: West Belfast business owner raises £300,000 for local charityJim McIlhatton from the Hunting Lodge has been raising money for Paul's House on the Falls Road since 2013. The facility offers free accommodation for families to stay close to their child when they're having cancer treatment in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Casement Park: A Brilliant Opportunity for West BelfastImagine the potential of a newly redeveloped Casement Park hosting major events and the economic boost it would provide for West Belfast . Despite the naysayers, we're determined to make it happen.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »