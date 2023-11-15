Rishi Sunak Vows to Continue Working with Rwanda Despite Court Ruling

Rishi Sunak has vowed to keep working with Rwanda in a phone call with the country's president, despite the court ruling against his plan. Mr Sunak spoke to President Paul Kagame on Wednesday morning, following the Supreme Court's judgement over the Rwanda plan.Five Supreme Court justices reached a unanimous decision, dismissing the Home Office's bid to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that the policy was unlawful.

The PM said he was "disappointed" over the outcome but assured the president that he was committed to making the "migration partnership" work.“While he welcomed the Court’s confirmation that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country is lawful, the Prime Minister expressed his disappointment at the overall outcome and recognised that there are challenges we must overcome," a Downing Street spokesperson said.“He thanked President Kagame for his Government’s work over the last 15 months and the extra assurances we have already agreed as they said they would continue to work together to address the Court’s concern

