Rishi Sunak scrambles to rescue pledge to stop boats after Rwanda plan torpedoed

RISHI Sunak is today scrambling to rescue his pledge to stop the boats after top judges torpedoed his Rwanda plan. In a defiant press conference tonight, the PM will reveal his next move after his defeat in the Supreme Court over the flagship migration policy.Credit: EPA By unanimous verdict Britain's most senior judges ruled Rwanda was NOT a safe third nation to deport migrants to.He said: "We have seen today’s judgment and will now consider next steps.

“This was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats. “Crucially, the Supreme Court – like the Court of Appeal and the High Court before it – has confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful.Suella accuses PM of 'betraying nation' in dossier after being sacked In a fightback he insisted he will do "whatever it takes" to stop the boats - and will address the nation at 4.45pm from Downing Stree

