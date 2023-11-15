Yorkshire named one of the best places to travel in the world

The authority on luxury travel has named its 24 best places to travel to in the world, with Yorkshire coming in third behind Budapest in Hungary and Cyclades in Greece. God’s Own County even ranks above places such as honeymoon-regular Mauritius and wildlife having Madagascar. Condé Nast Traveller refereces the Dark Skies Festival, which is held in Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors, as well as the Yorkshire Balloon Festival, which is being held at Castle Howard in 2024, as reasons to visit.

However, it’s the culinary masterpieces created by Yorkshire’s established and up-and-coming chefs that is the reason for its moniker as a must-visit, with the website sayinf the reason to visit is for “star chefs leading a foodie revolution”. York itself has also been named as the top place to visit in the UK in the coming year, being described as a “constantly evolving, wonderful UK city break” and “an old-age city break with new energy”. Condé Nast Traveller speaks of the incredible food in the city too, but also the York Ice Trail and Jorvik Viking Festiva

