Suella Braverman criticizes PM Sunak's lack of back-up plan for Rwanda migrant policy

Suella Braverman accused PM Sunak of having no 'credible Plan B' if the Supreme Court blocks his Rwanda migrant policy. She criticized his 'magical thinking' for failing to come up with a back-up plan. In her resignation letter, she accused the PM of 'betrayal' over broken pledges on migration, the Rwanda asylum deal, Brexit, and gender protections.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Cabinet reshuffle 'has been discussed' - as speculation mounts that Rishi Sunak could sack Suella BravermanRishi Sunak has faced calls to sack Suella Braverman as home secretary following an article she authored in The Times last week.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LBC: Rishi Sunak 'considers firing Suella Braverman', with Conservatives split over Palestine police bias commentsRishi Sunak is said to be considering firing Suella Braverman over her incendiary comments ahead of the Palestine protests on Armistice Day, after she accused the police of having double standards - but some Conservative MPs continue to back her.

Source: LBC | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack Suella Braverman as he considers toughening anti-protest lawsHome Secretary Suella Braverman 's political future hangs in the balance with speculation rife at Westminster that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could carry out a ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see her moved.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack Suella Braverman as he considers toughening anti-protest lawsHome Secretary Suella Braverman 's political future hangs in the balance with speculation rife at Westminster that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could carry out a ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see her moved.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Cabinet reshuffle: Suella Braverman sacked by Rishi Sunak in 'long-term decision'Rishi Sunak has sacked Suella Braverman as Home Secretary as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Rishi Sunak sacks Suella Braverman as home secretary as he begins reshuffleMr Sunak is beginning his reshuffle with a general election likely to take place within the next 12 months. The cabinet makeup now will probably be the team to fight the next vote.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »