UK Supreme Court Rules Government's Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda Unlawful

Rishi Sunak has suffered another blow to his authority after the Supreme Court today ruled his Government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. The legislation would have removed asylum seekers to the east African country if they came to the UK illegally. The move was part of the Tory Prime Minister's plan to "stop the boats" of refugees coming across the English Channel.

Five justices at the UK’s highest court unanimously rejected the Government’s appeal over the policy on Wednesday morning. Flights forcibly removing migrants to Rwanda are now less likely to take place any time soon. The Rwanda policy was a central part of Sunak's leadership but has been stalled by more than a year of legal challenges. No deportation flights have taken place since the plans announced in April 2022, and £140 million has already being handed to the Rwandan Government. In a summary of the judgment read out by President of the Supreme Court Lord Reed on Wednesday, he said there would be a risk of genuine asylum seekers being returned by Rwanda to the home country they fled fro

