Nottingham City Council Faces £23 Million Budget Deficit

Nottingham City Council is facing a £23 million budget deficit, raising concerns that it may not be able to balance its budget this year. The council has already planned to cut non-essential spending, but further measures may be necessary. There are reports that the council may issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy. A new report on the projected budget gap will be discussed by councillors next week.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NOTTSLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: New Look's 'non-itchy' £23 sale jumper that fans are 'buying in more colours'The retailer has hailed its stylish jumper as an 'autumn/winter staple'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Nottingham Forest Fan Given Second Chance to Perform Last Post at City GroundLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as the Reds share a classy video on Armistice Day

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Brighton handed another major blow ahead of Nottingham ForestLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds will host Brighton at the City Ground

Source: nottslive | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Taxpayers in Liverpool Pay £1.3m to Government Commissioners for Oversight of City CouncilAccounts show totals paid out to 5-strong team of officials appointed to oversee improvements at the Cunard

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Unwanted cottage destined for history books saved by planning quirkThe city council has now issued a so-called “certificate of lawfulness”

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Artificial Intelligence Suggests Improvements for NottinghamDiscover how artificial intelligence suggests achievable improvements for Nottingham, raising questions about the city council's decision-making process.

Source: nottslive | Read more »