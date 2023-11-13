HEAD TOPICS

Nottingham City Council Faces £23 Million Budget Deficit

Nottingham City Council is at risk of not being able to balance its budget this year due to a projected £23 million deficit. The council has already planned to cut non-essential spending, but further measures may be necessary. There are reports that the council may issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy.

A new report on the projected budget gap will be discussed by councillors next week.

United Kingdom Headlines

