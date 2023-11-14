Budget-Friendly Christmas Gifts for Cyclists Under £50

Check out our handpicked selection of budget-friendly Christmas gifts under £50 for the cyclist in your life, whether they're a hardcore mile-muncher or an occasional rider...This article contains links to retailers. Purchases made after clicking on those links may help support road.cc by earning us a commission but all of our reviews are fully independent.If you’re searching for the ideal present for your cycling mum, dad, significant other, mate, or even yourself, look no further.

We’ve curated a list of top-notch cycling gifts, all priced under 50 quid, just in time for the festive season.While the price of pretty much everything has risen lately, fear not – there are still fantastic gifts available without breaking the bank. This selection is made up of items that have earned praise and high marks from our reviews team over the past year, so you know you’re onto a winner here. Check out gift ideas you might not have considered before, and feel free to share your own recommendations in the comments section belo

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ROADCC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECHOWHATSON: Very slashes price of Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer by £50'What a delight to finally get and use this Air Fryer. It certainly lives up to its reputation.'

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Check eligibility online for new £55 heating bill help due to be paid next monthOnly people living in Scotland claiming certain benefits will receive the annual payment from the middle of December.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: People urged to check named person due to receive pension pay after they dieMore than half of people don’t know what happens to their pension when they die.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Glasgow's Avenues programme on hold due to budget reviewThe transformation of some city centre streets, including new cycle lanes, is “on hold” while a £115million project is reviewed due to “hyper-inflation”. Glasgow’s Avenues programme is under review as “current market conditions” in the construction sector are putting pressure on project budgets.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Nottingham City Council Faces £23 Million Budget DeficitNottingham City Council is at risk of not being able to balance its budget this year due to a projected £23 million deficit. The council has already planned to cut non-essential spending, but further measures may be necessary. There are reports that the council may issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy.

Source: nottslive | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Citizens Advice Scotland calls for benefits increase ahead of Autumn BudgetEXCLUSIVE: The charity has warned Tory Chancellor not to repeat last year's mistakes.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »