Boots Brings Back Best of Beauty Christmas Showstopper Beauty Box

Boots has officially brought back one of its popular festive beauty edits for 2023 - and it's filled with hundreds of pounds worth of free products. After its massive sell out success last year, the high street health and beauty retailer's bestselling Boots Best of Beauty Christmas Showstopper Beauty Box is back on the market and it's bigger than ever. Exclusively available to buy online via the Boots website now, this limited-edition Christmas beauty box launched as part of Boots' Star Gifts range, which includes a range of gift sets that are usually reduced and popular during the festive season. This year's Beauty Box is packed with top-rated products from major brands, and it will only set you back £80. Meanwhile, its overall worth is said to be £328.43, meaning you are technically getting £248.43 worth of premium beauty goodies for free. Inside the box, shoppers will find 18 bestselling beauty products, of which 10 are full-sized, from some of your favourite go-to brands, such as Too Faced, NARS, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and Liz Earle

