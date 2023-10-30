At least three dead after scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

At least three construction workers died when scaffolding fell down a lift shaft at a building site in Hamburg, German authorities have said.People were evacuated from the site after Monday’s accident, the fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said, per the country’s news agency dpa.There was no immediate word on why the scaffolding, which had been set up in the lift shift, collapsed and fell from the eighth floor.Their work was expected to continue until Monday evening.

HafenCity is a former port area on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.

