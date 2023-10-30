Big Brother fans call for Paul to be removed over 'transphobic remarks'

Big Brother viewers have demanded Paul Blackburn be removed from the ITV show after he allegedly make a transphobic remark about housemate Hallie Clarke.

The BB house has been given a Halloween-themed makeover ready for 31 October, with skeletons placed across the garden - one of which had been mocked up with oranges as breasts and another object added to resemble a penis.

A fan shared a screenshot of the skeleton from the live stream on Twitter, now known as X, and an explanation of what had allegedly happened. "Big Brother should honestly make the contestants sit together and out him for his actions before telling him to leave the house," one person said, while a second wrote: "Surely he should be removed for this? Obviously need to see the full clip in context, but if it's like that, had to be a 100% removal." headtopics.com

Hallie bravely came out as transgender to her fellow housemates on the second day of the series. In a previous conversation, Hallie mentioned that should she win the competition, she plans to undergo gender confirmation surgery, often referred to as a "designer vagina," which can cost around £30,000.

