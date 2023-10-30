Alistair Johnston returns to Celtic training after concussion scare

Alistair Johnston joined in Celtic training ahead of their clash with St Mirren as he appears to be over his concussion scare.

The right-back sparked concern in the first half of their 0-0 draw with Hibs when he went down after taking a ball to the face. After being checked out by the medical team, he initially played on, but eventually had to replaced by Anthony Ralston when it became clear he wasn't fit to continue. Speaking after the game Rodgers revealed the medical team weren't too worried and the substitution was just a precaution.

And that has proven to be the case as Johnston was spotted in full training ahead of the clash with St Mirren. It means he's likely to retain his starting spot unless Rodgers opts to rotate his squad with the fixtures coming thick and fast. Celtic face Saints on Wednesday before a long journey to Ross County at the weekend, which is followed by a trip to Madrid to face Atletico in the Champions League. headtopics.com

Speaking on Johnston after the Hibs game, Rodgers said: “I just spoke to the medical team, and they said he’s fine. It was just at that moment he felt a wee bit funny. I think overall he’s fine.”

