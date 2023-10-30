At least three dead after scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

At least three construction workers died when scaffolding fell down a lift shaft at a building site in Hamburg, German authorities have said.People were evacuated from the site after Monday’s accident, the fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said, per the country’s news agency dpa.The scaffolding appeared to have been eight floors above the ground before the collapse, with firefighters saying the rescue effort was difficult.
Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales banned from the sport for three years for Women's World Cup kissShani Louk is dead, her family announces, three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas and paraded on truck
'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airportJudge reinstates gag order against Donald Trump Liverpool star Luis Diaz' mother rescued after parents' kidnap by armed men, with claims father has also been returnedIsrael strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a base headtopics.com
Israel's PM warns ground operation in Gaza 'only the beginning' as he declares 'second war of independence'Israel confirms 'best soldiers and commanders' operating in Gaza as military chief says Hamas war 'entering new stage'
'I've been framed': British mum facing hanging for murdering husband with drugged biryani speaks out from squalid jail Putin is not dead: Kremlin issues extraordinary denial after claims that he 'died at his luxury Valdai forest palace'Former British paratrooper volunteering in Ukraine confirmed dead after being 'accidentally shot' by fellow soldier headtopics.com
Teacher, 24, faces jail for ‘sending explicit photos' to pupil, 16, and ‘inviting him over for sex while husband was‘It feels so surreal’: Maine massacre victims named as families pay tribute to loved ones killed in gunman's rampageEU leaders call for ‘rapid aid to those in need’ amid Israel-Hamas conflictMaine police hunt for gunman after 18 killed at bowling alley and restaurantTaliban free Afghan activist arrested after campaigning for girls’ educationNigeria’s Supreme Court refuses...