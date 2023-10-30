Egypt: At least 32 killed and 63 injured in fireball motorway pile-up

Dozens of vehicles burst into flames after a crash in Egypt (Picture: Getty Images / AFP) A devastating crash involving multiple vehicles has tragically claimed the lives of at least 32 people in Egypt. More than 60 people have also been injured after a passenger bus ploughed into a parked vehicle in foggy conditions on a motorway linking the capital city of Cairo and Alexandria. The smash caused a pile-up involving almost 30 vehicles, some of which were engulfed in flames on Saturday morning.

At least 32 people died in the crash on a motorway around 100 miles north of Cairo (Picture: Getty Images / AFP) A total of 63 people are said to have been injured (Picture: Getty Images / AFP) Shocking footage circulating online showed many burned vehicles stacked up on the side of the road with firefighters tackling the flames. Stunned onlookers watched on in disbelief in the aftermath.

