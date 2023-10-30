Woman almost swept out to sea after mobility scooter hit by a giant wave

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A woman taking her dog for a walk was almost swept out to sea when a huge wave knocked her from her mobility scooter. Tina Thomas, 44, was out with her husband Ashley and dog Apollo while walking along Swansea Marina on Friday when water flooded over the walkway.

Tina and her husband Ashley feel lucky to be alive after the incident (Picture: stopitboysmun/WALES NEWS SERVICE) The video was shared on TikTok and viewers have left a number of rude comments (Picture: stopitboysmun/WALES NEWS SERVICE) ‘People quickly gathered round me and I asked if they knew where my husband was.’ Tina and Ashley both wanted to thank the people who helped them – including three off-duty doctors who happened to be at the scene.

