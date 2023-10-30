Hamilton assesses Perez battle for P2: “They have the championship-winning car”

Hamilton moved to just 20 points behind Perez in the drivers’ championship following his second-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Red Bull have never seen their drivers finish first and second in the standings, with Christian Horner and Helmut Marko reitrating their desire for it to happen inHe said: “It's mostly dependent on Checo’s weekends really. They have the championship-winning car. He's just been unfortunate, I think, in some scenarios.

“Obviously I've lost quite a lot of points in the last two races but he lost points today. So it’s swings and roundabouts. I think coming into the weekend, having lost points last week, I didn't think I would really be in shooting range particularly but after today, yeah, we'll just give it our best shot.“Honestly, it's not going to make a big difference to my life, whether I come second or third. headtopics.com

