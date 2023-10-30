Arise, Sir Knight! 41 old school retro pictures of the old Camelot Theme Park in its 1980s and 1990s heyday

From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012.

Welcoming over 500,000 people a year at its peak, we cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls…

