Work begins to build 299 new homes in Telford on land earmarked for almost 60 years

Outline planning permission was granted for the site in early 2022. Picture: Atkins Global for Telford and Wrekin CouncilThe 105-acre site lies close to Stirchley Interchange near Halesfield, and has been zoned for housing since the ‘New Town Masterplan’ was drawn up in 1965.

Outline planning permission was granted to Countryside Partnerships by Telford and Wrekin Council in early 2022. The site, which includes a former riding school, will be converted into 299 two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes. 72 homes will be available through the housing association Bromford, including 59 affordable rent homes and 16 homes for shared ownership.

The start of work triggers the beginning of £2.5milion worth of investment including just under £2 million for education, as well as money for transport, environment and other services. Countryside managing director, Phil McHugh, said: “It is great to start work on building what promises to be an exceptional community for Telford. With over £2.5million of investment in local services, we will ensure that there are ample facilities for both new and current residents. headtopics.com

“With almost 300 homes being built and available across a mix of tenures, wonderful countryside on the doorstep, great local facilities and fantastic transport links, this scheme will appeal to a broad selection of buyers, and we are already seeing considerable interest.”

Rebecca North, regional development manager for Bromford added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Countryside Partnerships once again on this latest development which will provide 75 quality, new affordable homes in Telford. headtopics.com

"We’re committed to working with partners to meet the growing demand for affordable housing, with around 6,000 families currently waiting for housing in Shropshire alone.

