The Springs: 10 job opening at Leeds shopping centre including Caballero Lounge and River Island

The Springs is one of the largest Retail & Leisure Parks in Leeds, featuring a robust mix of brand-name stores, eateries & the UK’s first purpose-built ODEON Luxe Dolby cinema. Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at the Caballero Lounge or at River island. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job over the festive period.

Various Roles – Caballero Lounge Contract: Hours Vary A number of roles are available at the hugely popular Caballero Lounge, including Assistant Manager, Head Chef, Sous Chef and Front of House Supervisor. Stylist – Room 97 Contract: Full-Time role Candidates must be competent in all aspects of hairdressing, with good people skills and a team player. Described as a “dynamic team, with a full clientele waiting”, the role offers ongoing training.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LeedsNews »

Player ratings for Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman and England teammates after 14-4 win v TongaWinger Matty Ashton and substitute prop Mike McMeeken caught the eye as England beat Tonga 14-4 to go two up in the Test series. Read more ⮕

Leicester made to work as they warm up for Leeds United clash with another winA round-up of how the Championship's other promotion wannabes got on this weekend following Leeds United's emphatic victory against Huddersfield Town Read more ⮕

Raphinha's Leeds United mantle may be ready for successor earmarked from day oneCrysencio Summerville scored his third and fourth goals in seven days for Leeds United on Saturday in their rout of Huddersfield Town with a performance that pushes him to the brink of his first role model's status Read more ⮕

Dan James outlines bad habit Leeds United were able to kick in Huddersfield rompDan James netted twice as Leeds United eased to a 4-1 Yorkshire derby win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday Read more ⮕

Leeds United's 'ideal picture' on show as Farke makes perfection statementLeeds United showed their class to see off Huddersfield Town 4-1 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon Read more ⮕

Ma-He Leeds: Meet the head chef behind the coastal Indian restaurant that’s changing perceptions of curryLeeds’ newest South Indian restaurant has launched its first lunch menu. Read more ⮕