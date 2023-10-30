Hamburg scaffolding collapse: Three people killed and several feared missing

At least three construction workers have died after scaffolding fell down a lift shaft at a building site in Hamburg. Several more people are believed to be missing under the wreckage in Germany's second-largest city. The scaffolding appeared to have been eight floors above the ground before the collapse, with firefighters saying the rescue effort was difficult. Between 1,300 and 1,500 workers were on site at the time.

The site was evacuated after Monday's accident, according to German news agency dpa. Officials initially reported that five people died but later said bthey were sure of three deaths.