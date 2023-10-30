Aldi looking to give away food because of three day closures

Aldi is calling for local charities, community groups and food banks to sign up to receive food donations ahead of the festive period. With all Aldi stores set to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, the holiday season provides an opportunity for even more charities to benefit.

Aldi has donated 40 million meals to local communities since launching its food donations initiative in 2019. In partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly, the supermarket’s UK stores partner with foodbanks, charities and community groups across the country to donate surplus food year-round.

Charities will be paired with local Aldi stores this Christmas and can collect fresh and chilled food products nearing the end of their shelf life – with the supermarket pledging to donate over a million meals during the Christmas period. headtopics.com

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that many communities up and down the country continue to feel the impact of the rise in living costs. That’s why we are committed to ensuring that the communities we provide for always get the support they need.

“We’re proud to hit our 40 million meals milestone with Neighbourly. This is a huge achievement and motivates us to go further and supply even more meals to local charities.” Steve Butterworth, Chief Executive Officer at Neighbourly, added: “Christmas can be a challenging time for some families, and we expect many more will depend on the services of local charities this year. headtopics.com

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could use the extra help that businesses like Aldi provide, so we encourage them to sign up.” Any groups that are interested in collecting unsold food at Christmas that are not currently working with Neighbourly can get in touch with them at aldichristmas@neighbourly.com by 10 November.

