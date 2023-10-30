Blue Origin pulls sheets off cargo lunar lander prototype

Dubbed"Pathfinder," the lander is intended to be a demonstration mission, and future versions will be available to payload customers. Blue Moon Mark 1 (MK1) is meant to remain on the lunar surface and be able to transport up to three metric tons.

Pathfinder is also intended to demonstrate technologies including the BE-7 engine, communications, cryogenic power and propulsion systems, and landing accuracy – to within 100 meters. All of which will be required for the NASA Human Landing System for the Artemis program.

Blue Moon is certainly substantial, and Blue Origin expects the spacecraft to be lofted into space within the 7-metre fairing of the New Glenn rocket... as it's:"Our Blue Moon landers are architected for that future day when lunar ice can be used to manufacture LOX and LH2 propellants on the Moon." headtopics.com

The New Glenn rocket has yet to make its first flight, having suffered years of delays and redesigns. At present, managers finally hope to get the vehicle off the pad sometime in 2024. Blue Origin has been conspicuously reticent regarding dates for the first flights of the Blue Moon lander.Two Project Kuiper prototype satellites finally reach orbit

The MK2 lander is scheduled for an uncrewed demonstration as part of the Artemis 5 mission in or around 2029. The initial human landings are expected to be conducted using SpaceX's Starship, which has its own challenges when it comes to meeting the 2025 target for the first crewed lunar landing in more than 50 years on the Artemis 3 mission. headtopics.com

While SpaceX and Blue Origin have been getting on with their respective rockets and landers, researchers from the University of Central Florida havedesigned to measure the size and speed of particles kicked up by exhaust from a rocket engine during Lunar or Martian landings.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheRegister »

Annual Halloween Parade Celebrates the Origin of ZombiesDespite Halloween falling on Tuesday, people gathered in town on Saturday for the eighth annual Halloween parade. The parade featured participants dressed as 'zonbi', creatures originating from the Vodou religion, symbolizing the eternal connection between the living and the departed. Read more ⮕

S&P 500 falls into correction after losing 10% from summer peakUS blue-chip index has been tugged lower by worries over rates, geopolitics and mediocre earnings Read more ⮕

Presenter Stuns in Head-to-Toe Blue OutfitTV star wows fans with a glamorous blue ensemble, including a pale blue shirt, black skinny jeans, and powder blue knee-high leather boots. She asks her followers about their dream menu and their least favorite food. Read more ⮕

Jay-Z Opens Up About Daughter Blue Ivy's Life in the Public EyeJay-Z discusses his daughter Blue Ivy's experience growing up in the public eye and her decision to perform on stage. Despite their fame, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have managed to keep much of Blue's private life out of the spotlight. Read more ⮕

Blue Pavilion Leeds: First pictures inside new £3million Chinese restaurant in the Merrion CentreA new luxury Chinese restaurant has opened in Leeds today. Read more ⮕

Jay-Z Reflects On Public Scrutiny That Daughter Blue Ivy Faced Over Her Hair. Read more ⮕