Blue Pavilion Leeds: First pictures inside new £3million Chinese restaurant in the Merrion Centre

From the owners of Leeds-favourite Blue Sakura, Blue Pavilion is a new fine-dining restaurant which celebrates the essence of East Asian cuisine.

It’s part of a £3million complex which fuses food and entertainment with its own karaoke venue, K-CUBE, which is already open. As the restaurant opened to the public at noon, Blue Pavilion has released a sneak peak at the venue, with decor inspired by Chinese culture including blossom, lantern lights, and Chinese Zodiac statues. Take a look inside...

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LeedsNews »

Leeds United injury blow as Joe Rodon limps off against Huddersfield TownLeeds United defender Joe Rodon was forced off during the second half against Huddersfield Town Read more ⮕

Thousands turn out for Palestine march through Leeds city centre calling for 'an end to the violence'Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Leeds city centre to show their support for Palestine. Read more ⮕

Leeds United 4 Huddersfield Town 1: Attackers shine in blitz with best yet crowdLeeds United produced a first-half procession en route to a 4-1 blitz of Saturday's Championship visitors Huddersfield Town in a lunchtime Yorkshire derby at Elland Road. Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE as Leeds United boss reacts to Huddersfield Town thrashingFollow the latest from the Leeds United manager's post-match debrief at Elland Road after the Saturday afternoon clash with Darren Moore's Huddersfield Town Read more ⮕

Leeds United player ratings with Summerville and James outstanding in routAll of the marks out of 10 for Leeds United at Elland Road after their Championship clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon as Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James score twice each to secure home win Read more ⮕

Leeds United 4 Huddersfield Town 1: Rampant Whites but Darren Moore in real dangerAn outstanding counter-attacking performance from Leeds United wrote off their midweek defeat as nothing more than the blip the Championship often throws up, but only magnified the pasting Huddersfield Town took. Read more ⮕