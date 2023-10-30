Jay-Z Reflects On Public Scrutiny That Daughter Blue Ivy Faced Over Her Hair

— and I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage — is because Blue’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for,” Jay-Z said “Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and public eye, and everyone having an opinion — even a little girl, how she keeps her hair”

He continued, “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called My Power you can’t write a better script”Beyoncé and Jay-Z also share 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carterhow his daughter Blue Ivy got her name and which part of the showcase brought tears to his grandma’s eyesThe rapper said she was initially going to be called Brooklyn, but that he and Beyoncé grew attached to a nickname they gave the girl before she was bornBlue IvyBeyoncé Fangirls...

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: HuffPostUK »

Jay-Z Opens Up About Daughter Blue Ivy's Life in the Public EyeJay-Z discusses his daughter Blue Ivy's experience growing up in the public eye and her decision to perform on stage. Despite their fame, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have managed to keep much of Blue's private life out of the spotlight. Read more ⮕

London Dungeon Scaremaster Reflects on Real-World ChillsRichard Quincey, the scaremaster at The London Dungeon, believes that real-world scares are more intense than ever in a screen-absorbed world. Despite the rise of digital media, Halloween interest has only grown over the years. Richard, who has been at the attraction for over two decades, has delighted guests with séances and surprises in ghoulish costumes. He is currently involved in creating a new exorcism show for Halloween, showcasing the talent of the actors and pushing the scares to new heights. Read more ⮕

Eoin Morgan reflects on England's World Cup defeatFormer World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan discusses the impact of England's loss against India on the dressing room and their tournament hopes, as well as the potential consequences of an early exit. Read more ⮕

Dayle Robertson reflects on special and emotional Scottish Cup win against ElginRobertson netted twice as Swifts stunned their League Two opposition at the Riverside Read more ⮕

Captain Tom's son-in-law under scrutiny for financial mismanagementColin Ingram-Moore, trustee of the Captain Tom Foundation, faces investigation over concerns of financial mismanagement. Two of his businesses were liquidated with debts of £3.9 million. The foundation is set to close amid controversy surrounding the Ingram-Moore family's treatment of Captain Tom's legacy. Read more ⮕

Oscar Bobb Reflects on Memorable Premier League Debut for Manchester CityOscar Bobb describes his Premier League debut for Manchester City as a dream come true. The 20-year-old playmaker, who has been a starter for the Blues' Under-18s and EDS, received the game ball as a memento for his incredible day. Read more ⮕