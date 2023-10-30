People with three health conditions warned about fireworks displays

Experts have warned that people with a number of health conditions should consider avoiding fireworks displays. As well as the risk of injury, fireworks can also trigger some existing health problems.

A spokesman for Zego Insurance said: "Fireworks produce a wide range of effects using different chemicals. Colours are produced by metallic compounds—blue with copper, red with strontium, and green with barium, for example. These otherwise harmless elements become a concern when they combust and are inhaled, potentially causing respiratory issues."

Zego says there are some health conditions to be particularly wary of if you plan to enjoy a fireworks show: Many incidents happen at small family gatherings, where safety precautions are likely to be less stringent. headtopics.com

Zego advises: "The safest way to enjoy fireworks is undoubtedly at an organised public event. Here, professionals handle the fireworks, and there are extensive safety measures in place."

