Underage Rohingya Girls Forced into Marriages in Malaysia

Rohingya child bride, B, age 14, sits on a bed in an apartment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Oct. 4, 2023. B came to Malaysia in 2023 to marry an older man. Her husband wants her to get pregnant, but she says she doesn’t feel ready. “I still feel like a girl.
” Deteriorating conditions in Myanmar and in neighboring Bangladesh’s refugee camps are driving scores of underage Rohingya girls to Malaysia for arranged marriages with Rohingya men who frequently abuse them, The Associated Press found in interviews with 12 young Rohingya brides who have arrived in Malaysia since 2022. The youngest was 13. KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia—In a bedroom in Malaysia that has become a prison, the 14-year-old girl wipes away tears as she sits cross-legged on the concrete floor. It is here, she says, where her 35-year-old husband rapes her nearly every night. Last year, the Rohingya girl sacrificed herself to save her family, embarking on a terrifying journey from her homeland of Myanmar to a country she had never seen, to marry a man she had never met. It wasn’t her choice. None of this wa
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive in IndonesiaThree boats filled with more than 500 Rohingya refugees landed in Indonesia's westernmost province on Sunday, a UN agency said, in one of the biggest arrivals since Myanmar launched a military crackdown on the minority group in 2017. Read:
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Founder of The Cacao Project included in BBC 100 Women listThe Cacao Project founder Louise Mabulo has been included in this year's BBC 100 Women list. The theme for this year's list was the climate crisis, which disproportionately impacts women and girls globally. Mabulo's The Cacao Project aims to revolutionize local food systems through sustainable agroforestry.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: pnagovph - 🏆 6. / 72 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »