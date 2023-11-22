Sacred Heart Hijas-Girls Batch 1999 Holds Fundraising Event for Mental Health Awareness

The Sacred Heart Hijas-Girls Batch 1999 will be having their 25th homecoming ceremony in 2024. To mark their silver year, the batch orchestrated a thought-provoking fundraising event on Saturday, October 14, which curated a very relevant topic in celebration of World Mental Health Awareness Month.

Hosted at Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, the batch crafted a one-of-a-kind fundraising concept that not only benefits them but has the ability to make a significant impact on the community





