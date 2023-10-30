CEBU, Philippines — Gi-sweep sa ARQ-Batch 2001 ang Bayfront Hotel-Batch 1990/1997 sa ilang best-of-three finals pinaagi sa sikit ng a desisyon sa Game 2, 59-56, aron langkaton ang korona sa Division A sa Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 niadtong Domingo didto sa Magis Eagles Arena sa Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) sa Barangay Canduman, dakbayan sa Mandaue.

Wala sab hinoon magpabitin ang co-team owner nilang si Jason Arquisola nga mipugos og duwa bisan og dunay angol sa iyang tiil aron lamang matabang sa ilang koponan. Tuod man, ang madasigon nga ARQ big boss mikadlit og double-double uban ang 11 puntos ug 11 ka rebounds nga iyang gipalamanan og duha ka assists ug walo ka steals sa impresibo kaayong salida.

"Our main weapon was indeed our never dying defense that lead to our transition points. We were playing ARQ basketball and was comfortable with it," dugang pa ni Reyes, nga kanhi varsity player sa University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors ug Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras sa iyang panahon sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI). headtopics.com

Ang Bayfront nakasikit pa ngadto sa usa na lang ka lugas apan si Arquisola kalmadapo nga milansang sa iyang free throw aron pagpaginhawa og lawom sa ARQ-2001 sa hilimatyong segundos. "This peak that we have reached is definitely an unforgettable journey as they poured sweat and blood each time they played," dugang pa ni Reyes. "We played to have fun but we had a blast. We came together to create a team yet we formed a family to share this moment. Words can not express how grateful I am for the trust and respect they have for me as their coach and as their friend off the court. Lastly, thank you to my mentor and my dad, coach Mike.

