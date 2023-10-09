Angkas designated as first responders during calamities

The Office of Civil Defense has partnered with motorcycle taxi provider Angkas to establish an advanced delivery system for transporting essential goods and expediting emergency responses in Metro Manila and Cebu. Angkas will also donate urban search and rescue equipment and gear to the agency's tactical unit.
