Filipino Seafarers Taken Hostage by Yemen's Houthi Rebels

At least 17 Filipino seafarers were taken hostage by Yemen's Houthi armed group when the rebels hijacked their cargo vessel in the Red Sea. The Philippine government is concerned about this incident as it is connected to the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.





Yemen's Houthi rebels seize Israeli-linked cargo ship, 17 Filipinos among hostagesSeventeen Filipino seafarers were among the individuals taken hostage after Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

Filipino Sailors Captured by Houthi Rebels in Red SeaNearly 20 Filipino sailors were captured by the Houthi group from Yemen after the latter entered a cargo ship in the southern part of the Red Sea, confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday. According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega, this action may be connected to the ongoing conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel. 'We are concerned about this. This is not the first time that such hostage-taking has occurred.'

Yemen's Houthi rebels vow more attacks on IsraelSANAA, Yemen: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday pledged more attacks against Israel if its war on Hamas in Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations.

FACT CHECK: Yemen has not declared war on IsraelThe rebel group Houthi, not the internationally recognized government of Yemen, recently launched missiles against Israel but stopped short of declaring war

