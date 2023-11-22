Filipino Seafarers Taken Hostage by Yemen's Houthi Rebels

At least 17 Filipino seafarers were taken hostage by Yemen's Houthi armed group when the rebels hijacked their cargo vessel in the Red Sea. The Philippine government is concerned about this incident as it is connected to the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Yemen's Houthi rebels seize Israeli-linked cargo ship, 17 Filipinos among hostagesSeventeen Filipino seafarers were among the individuals taken hostage after Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Filipino Sailors Captured by Houthi Rebels in Red SeaNearly 20 Filipino sailors were captured by the Houthi group from Yemen after the latter entered a cargo ship in the southern part of the Red Sea, confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday. According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega, this action may be connected to the ongoing conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel. 'We are concerned about this. This is not the first time that such hostage-taking has occurred.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »