Houthi rebels 'attack' Israel

The Houthis, who have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since 2014 as part of that country’s ruinous war, claimed three attacks on Israel in a later military statement, without elaborating on the timeframe of the operations and whether Tuesday’s salvos represented one or two attacks.Beyond the attack that saw the U.S. shoot down missiles, there had been a mysterious explosion Thursday that hit the Egyptian resort town of Taba, near the border with Israel.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Wala pa’y klaro kanus-a moduwaSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Webmasters mibalik sa solong lideratoSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Choosing the face of horrorSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 449 PDLs cast votes in Zamboanga CitySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Low turnout of mall voters in Cebu for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 2 patay, 4 samdan atol sa eleksyonSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕