Houthi rebels 'attack' Israel

The Houthis, who have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since 2014 as part of that country’s ruinous war, claimed three attacks on Israel in a later military statement, without elaborating on the timeframe of the operations and whether Tuesday’s salvos represented one or two attacks.Beyond the attack that saw the U.S. shoot down missiles, there had been a mysterious explosion Thursday that hit the Egyptian resort town of Taba, near the border with Israel.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕