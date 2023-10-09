Filipino Sailors Captured by Houthi Rebels in Red Sea

Nearly 20 Filipino sailors were captured by the Houthi group from Yemen after the latter entered a cargo ship in the southern part of the Red Sea, confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday. According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega, this action may be connected to the ongoing conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel. 'We are concerned about this. This is not the first time that such hostage-taking has occurred.'





