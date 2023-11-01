Yemen's Houthi rebels vow more attacks on Israel

'Anyone thinking about joining this conflict should not do it,' State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington.Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that Israel took down a medium-range missile fired by the Houthis.'As we've said before, we want to prevent a broader regional conflict,' Ryder said.

