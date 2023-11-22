Pope Francis Meets Israeli and Palestinian Families, Calls for Peace

Pope Francis met with Israeli relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians with family in Gaza, expressing concern over the ongoing conflict and calling for prayers for peace. He referred to the situation as terrorism and emphasized the suffering of both groups. The Vatican stated that the meetings were exclusively humanitarian in nature.





