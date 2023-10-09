Yemen's Houthi rebels seize Israeli-linked cargo ship, 17 Filipinos among hostages

Seventeen Filipino seafarers were among the individuals taken hostage after Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday. Houthi rebels captured the cargo vessel Galaxy Leader and held hostage its 25 international crew, including 17 Filipinos, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in an interview with GMA News.

De Vega said the government is concerned because the incident is connected to Israel's war against Hamas. The Iran-backed Houthi fighters said the capture was in retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war





