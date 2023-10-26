‘ZIONIST IN MY HEART’: Biden’s devotion to Israel faces a new test

Then-Vice President Joseph Biden visits the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, March 9, 2010. President Joe Biden has spent decades as a stalwart supporter of Israel, a connection rooted in dinner table conversations with his father about the Holocaust. Now his devotion is back in the spotlight after last week’s Hamas attacks that caused the largest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust.

Unwilling to settle for what he believed was a more sanitized experience, Biden asked the guides to bring them to the gas chamber, where they “slammed the door behind us with a frightening clank.” The massacres and kidnappings have sparked a crisis that threatens to engulf more of the Middle East. They’ve also resonated deeply for the US president, whose devotion to Israel is rooted in a childhood that saw the birth of the Jewish state and in a political career that parallels repeated threats to destroy it.

“He’s a politician of a generation that probably doesn’t exist anymore,” said Aaron David Miller, who has advised both Democratic and Republican administrations on the Middle East. Instead, Biden’s focus has been on demonstrating “unshakable” solidarity with Israel, including his remarks during a White House meeting Wednesday with Jewish leaders to talk about combating antisemitism. headtopics.com

“I wanted them to see,” Biden said, his voice rising, his fist rapping on the lectern, “that you could not not know what was going on.” Biden has met every Israeli prime minister over more than five decades in elected office, starting with Golda Meir in 1973. It’s a story he frequently retells, most recently on Tuesday.

It was a remark that encapsulated Israel’s back-against-the-wall perspective as a new nation surrounded by hostile Arab countries, some of which would invade only weeks later in the Yom Kippur War. Biden also went to Jerusalem during the trip, and his remarks there were a window into how he has tried to balance Israel’s imperiled beginnings and its current status as a regional power. headtopics.com

