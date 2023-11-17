Deepfake Pornography: A Growing Concern for High Schools in the US

When Ellis, a 14-year-old from Texas, woke up one October morning with several missed calls and texts, they were all about the same thing: nude images of her circulating on social media. That she had not actually taken the pictures didn't make a difference, as artificial intelligence makes so-called 'deepfakes' more and more realistic. The images of Ellis and a friend, also a victim, were lifted from Instagram, their faces then placed on naked bodies of other people.

Other students — all girls — were also targeted, with the composite photos shared with other classmates on Snapchat. 'It looked real, like the bodies looked like real bodies,' she told AFP. 'And I remember being really, really scared... I've never done anything of that sort.' As AI has boomed, so has deepfake pornography, with hyperrealistic images and videos created with minimal effort and money — leading to scandals and harassment at multiple high schools in the United States as administrators struggle to respond amid a lack of federal legislation banning the practic





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brgy. in Balamban 'area of concern'SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cansomoroy in Balamban under list of election areas of concernSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Japan, South Korea express concern over West Philippine Sea collisionThe wRap's highlights: Collision in West PH Sea, Jisoo & Ahn Bo-hyun, ENHYPEN

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Comelec: ‘Red’ areas of concern surge to 361 ahead of BSKE pollsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Japan, South Korea express concern after China ships collide with PH vesselsThe two East Asian nations echo statements made after the Camp David Trilateral Summit in August on China's 'dangerous and aggressive' behavior in the South China Sea

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

11 barangays in Davao Region identified as election areas of concernEleven Barangays in the Davao Region have been flagged as election areas of concern under the yellow category for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. Police Brigadier General Wilson B. Soliba, Deputy Regional Director for.

Source: EdgeDavao - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »