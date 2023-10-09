Hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia

Three boats filled with more than 500 Rohingya refugees landed in Indonesia's westernmost province on Sunday, a UN agency said, in one of the biggest arrivals since Myanmar launched a military crackdown on the minority group in 2017. The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.
United Nations refugee agency protection associate Faisal Rahman told AFP one boat had arrived in Aceh Province's Bireuen district with 256 people aboard, while at least 239 others arrived in Aceh's Pidie region and a smaller boat carrying 36 arrived in East Aceh. Of the 256 aboard the Bireuen boat, 110 were women and 60 were children, he said
