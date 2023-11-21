President Marcos Calls for New Code of Conduct in South China Sea

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is urging ASEAN leaders to create a new code of conduct for the South China Sea to ensure peace. He expressed disappointment with the slow progress in negotiations between ASEAN and China. Marcos is approaching countries with territorial conflicts, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, to develop a separate sea code.





