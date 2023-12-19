Bar Passer Released After Robbery Complaint Dismissed

A Bar passer has been released from jail after the complaint filed against him was dismissed by the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office. Jigger Geverola, who passed the 2023 Bar examinations, was arrested after being implicated in the robbery of a pawnshop. Two other individuals, Jerum Cambarijan Davin and Jordan Baquiano, identified Geverola as the mastermind behind the robbery. However, the case against Geverola was dismissed and he has been released.





