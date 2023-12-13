NUR Misuari and the MNLF's Vision for a Secular Muslim State

NUR Misuari and his close associates took pains to undergird the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) with a political and military rationale, a manifesto on the imperatives of secessionism in the specific context of Muslim Mindanao before the military actions to make the dreamed-of secessionist state even started. That was in the late 1960s, and by that time, Jose Ma.
Sison, Nur's contemporary at the University of the Philippines, had finished his magnum opus on national democracy and his repudiation of the moribund Partido Komunista ng Pilipinas (Pekape) in favor of a new party — the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).Because Nur and his associates, some of them children of the Muslim political elite utterly disillusioned with the feudal ways of Muslim Mindanao, intended to build a secular Muslim state like Malaysia and Indonesia, the religious undertones of the MNLF were unrigid and subtle. The focus was building a modern, progressive Muslim state out of the ruins of the feudal societ
