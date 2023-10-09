Founder of The Cacao Project included in BBC 100 Women list

The Cacao Project founder Louise Mabulo has been included in this year's BBC 100 Women list. The BBC annually highlights a hundred influential and inspiring women through research and suggestions by the BBC's network of World Service Languages teams and Media Action division. The theme for this year's list was the climate crisis, which disproportionately impacts women and girls globally, leading to a selection of 28 Climate Pioneers and other environmental leaders.

Other factors considered in the selection process were various political and societal voices, regional representation and due impartiality. All women gave their consent to be on the BBC 100 Women list. Mabulo's The Cacao Project, founded in the aftermath of 2016's Super Typhoon Nina, aims to revolutionize local food systems through sustainable agroforestr





