Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault, Dropped by Marvel Studios and Disney

Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a trial that he hoped would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. It did just the opposite: Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict.A Manhattan jury found Majors, 34, guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation stemming from his March confrontation with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
She said he attacked her in a car and left her in 'excruciating' pain; his lawyers said Jabbari was the aggressor.Majors, who was acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment, looked slightly downward and showed no immediate reaction as the verdict was read. He declined to comment as he left the courthouse.His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement that he 'still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his nam
