Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault, Dropped by Marvel Studios and Disney

Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a trial that he hoped would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. It did just the opposite: Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict.A Manhattan jury found Majors, 34, guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation stemming from his March confrontation with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

She said he attacked her in a car and left her in 'excruciating' pain; his lawyers said Jabbari was the aggressor.Majors, who was acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment, looked slightly downward and showed no immediate reaction as the verdict was read. He declined to comment as he left the courthouse.His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement that he 'still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his nam





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liza Soberano to Join Korean Online Show 'Hwaiting'Liza Soberano is set to join South Korean stars Eric Nam, former Momoland member Nancy McDonie, ASTRO’s Jinjin as well as Kevin and Jacob of The Boyz in the fourth season of Korean online show 'Hwaiting.' Soberano's casting in the show was announced by production company DIVE Studios via its Instagram page on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

China Executes Two Filipinos Convicted of Drug TraffickingThe DFA says the Philippines 'exhausted all measures to appeal' for the commutation of the Filipinos' sentences to life imprisonment on humanitarian grounds, but Beijing upheld their conviction.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Wall Street Stocks Rise as Oil Prices Drop on OPEC+ Summit DelayWall Street stocks resumed their upward climb Wednesday, while oil prices dropped with traders interpreting a delay to an OPEC+ summit as a sign of possible discord. Read:

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Eight suspects to be prosecuted for gun attack and illegal possession of assault riflesThe police shall prosecute the eight detained suspects in the gun attack that killed a barangay kagawad and a tanod in Midsayap, North Cotabato for double murder and illegal possession of assault rifles.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

9 extremists killed in military assaultNINE fighters of the extremist Daulah Islamiyah were killed as the military launched air and ground strikes on the group's suspected base in Maguindanao Friday. The attack was carried out after residents reported the presence of the extremists in the area.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »