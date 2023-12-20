Transport groups in the Philippines protest against phasing out of public utility jeepneys

Several transport groups in the Philippines have launched nationwide strikes and caravans to oppose the phasing out of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm against extending the December 31, 2023 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) operators.

Mody Floranda, national president of transport group Piston, said Marcos “is causing an unprecedented transport crisis and massacre of livelihood by denying the extension of the deadline for franchise consolidation on December 31, 2023.” On Thursday, December 14, the drivers and operators held a caravan in Manila to dramatize the demand to stop the PUV phaseout. They also set up a camp at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) central office, and vowed to stay there “until demands are met.” “The government is blatantly misleading the public by claiming that 70 percent of PUVs have already consolidated. What they fail to explain is that this data includes all types of PUVs, including buses,” Floranda said in a statement to the medi





sunstaronline

Transport groups join three-day strike against PUV modernization programCommuters jostle with each other to board a jeepney along JP Rizal cor. Marcos Highway in Pasig City on Monday on the first day of the three-day strike held by transport group Piston, whose members held pocket protests in Caloocan, Pasig, Taguig, Marikina, and Makati cities. Manny Palmero Manibela, another major transport group, said it is joining the three-day strike launched Monday by Piston (Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide) to protest the government public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program that seeks to replace old diesel-burning jeepneys with modern units with lower carbon emissions. Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said his group sent members to three Piston strike centers in Monumento in Caloocan City, San Andres Bukid in Manila, and Marikina City to join the protest. Piston, which touts around 120,000 members, began its strike Monday, with several members gathered along EDSA Avenue in Caloocan City as early as 5 a.m. before marching to Monumento

