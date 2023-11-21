Transport group Manibela declares three-day nationwide strike against PUVMP

Transport group Manibela will pick up where the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) will leave off, declaring its own three-day nationwide strike starting today until Nov. 24 to oppose the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Piston’s members are not joining Manibela’s protests, the latter’s president Mar Valbuena told the Standard, as about 150,000 PUV units are joining his group’s strike across the Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Central Mindanao regions. Piston’s three-day protest ends today as it is following its own schedule, the group’s president Mody Floranda sai





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transport group Manibela plans nationwide strike against jeepney phase-outAnother transport group is planning for a strike in protest of the upcoming phase-out of traditional jeepneys, aligning with the December 31 deadline requiring their consolidation into cooperatives. Read:

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Transport groups join three-day strike against PUV modernization programCommuters jostle with each other to board a jeepney along JP Rizal cor. Marcos Highway in Pasig City on Monday on the first day of the three-day strike held by transport group Piston, whose members held pocket protests in Caloocan, Pasig, Taguig, Marikina, and Makati cities. Manny Palmero Manibela, another major transport group, said it is joining the three-day strike launched Monday by Piston (Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide) to protest the government public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program that seeks to replace old diesel-burning jeepneys with modern units with lower carbon emissions. Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said his group sent members to three Piston strike centers in Monumento in Caloocan City, San Andres Bukid in Manila, and Marikina City to join the protest. Piston, which touts around 120,000 members, began its strike Monday, with several members gathered along EDSA Avenue in Caloocan City as early as 5 a.m. before marching to Monumento

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Bigger transport strike set ahead of PUJ phaseoutTransport group Manibela yesterday said it is preparing a “bigger” strike to oppose the Dec. 31 deadline on the phaseout of traditional jeepneys.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Transport Group Announces Three-Day Strike in Response to PUV Consolidation DeadlineProgressive transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide has announced a nationwide three-day transport strike in response to the upcoming PUV consolidation deadline. The strike is set to take place from November 20 to 23 and aims to protest against the potential loss of livelihood for drivers and operators. The government has provided a consolidation period of 6 to 27 months, but the ultimate goal is to phase out public transportation.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Transport Group Announces Three-Day Strike in PhilippinesProgressive transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide has announced a nationwide three-day transport strike in the Philippines. The strike is in response to the upcoming deadline for PUV consolidation and the potential loss of livelihood for drivers and operators. The strike will take place from November 20-23, 2023.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Transport Group Announces Nationwide Strike in Response to PUV ConsolidationProgressive transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide announced a nationwide three-day transport strike from November 20 to 23. The strike is in response to the upcoming phaseout of traditional jeepneys and the government's push for PUV consolidation. The group is advocating for a more just and humane transition towards modern minibuses.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »