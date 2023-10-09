Transport Group Announces Three-Day Strike in Philippines

Transport group PISTON alongside jeepney drivers and operators announces a three-day strike from November 20-23, 2023 at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Nov. 15, 2023— Progressive transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide announced a nationwide three-day transport strike a month ahead of the December 31 deadline for PUV consolidation deadline.
PISTON leaders set the upcoming strike starting November 20 after being announced at a press conference held at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Wednesday. "The December 31, 2023 deadline will automatically take away the livelihood of drivers and operators," said Piston President Mody Floranda in Filipino. "In the provisions that they have released, they said that we could still consolidate within six months. 12 months to 27 months. But the ultimate goal is to phaseout public transportation."Drivers and operators of traditional jeepneys and UV Express units need to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations before the deadlin
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Transport strike called in the Philippines to protest franchise consolidation deadlineA group in the Philippines has called for a three-day nationwide transport strike starting on Monday to protest the December 31 deadline for franchise consolidation under the PUV Modernization Program.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Timor-Leste leader in Philippines on November 10 for state visitRamos-Horta, a Nobel Peace Prize awardee, will be in the country for a state visit on November 10, Friday, to tackle various areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Timor-Leste, spanning technical, political, education and economic partnerships.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »